Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    19:21, 05 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkey discussed state of bilateral cooperation

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan within his official visit to Turkey.

    As the press service of the Akorda informs, the Heads of State discussed the present state of bilateral cooperation and prospects of strengthening of the Kazakh-Turkish strategic partnership in several priority directions.

    Besides, the sides exchanged opinions regarding the most relevant issues of the international and regional agenda.

    The President of Kazakhstan thanked R. Erdogan for the warm welcome.

