Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    15:11, 12 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone

    None
    Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone talk upon the Turkish side’s initiative, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    The President of Turkiye expressed deep condolences to Tokayev and the fraternal people of Kazakhstan over the deaths of people as a result of major wildfires in Abai region.

    During the conversation, the Kazakh and Turkish leaders also discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation.


