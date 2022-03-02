EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    23:30, 02 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Ukraine agreed on humanitarian cooperation

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At the initiative of the Ukrainian side, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The two sides exchanged views on the situation around Ukraine, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated the importance of reaching an agreement through negotiations in order to stop and cease further hostilities in Ukraine.

    The heads of state agreed on cooperation between the two countries in the humanitarian sphere.


    Tags:
    Ukraine President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!