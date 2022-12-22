EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:42, 22 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan launch construction of joint ventures

    None
    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Kazakh and Uzbek Heads of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev took part in a ceremony of launching joint ventures. The two were informed in detail about the realization of joint projects between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    In particular, projects for the production of home appliances in Karaganda region, infusion solutions in Shymkent, as well as Chevrolet cars in Kostanay city are to be launched in Kazakhstan.

    A mineral fertilizer production project in Navoiy region, construction of a logistics center in Tashkent region as well as housing and commercial infrastructure in Tashkent are set to be carried out Uzbekistan.

    Tokayev and Mirziyoyev wished successful realization of joint projects and gave a start to the construction of the projects.


    Photo: akorda.kz





    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Construction Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!