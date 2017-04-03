EN
    15:18, 03 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Presidents of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan had meeting in Zagulba residence

    BAKU. KAZINFORM In the course of his official trip to Baku, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Zagulba Residence.    

    A guard of honour was arranged for  the Kazakh Leader and the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan were played, Kazinform correspondent reports from Baku.
     

    As reported , earlier the Head of State participated in the flower-laying ceremony at the Alley of Martyrs and laid a wreath at the tomb of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev at the Alley of Honors today, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

    During his visit to Baku, Nursultan Nazarbayev laid flowers to the eternal flame in the Alley of Martyrs dedicated to the heroes of Azerbaijan fallen for the sake of freedom and territorial integrity of the country.


    Additionally, President Nazarbayev laid a wreath to the tomb of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev and his spouse Zarifa Aliyeva.

