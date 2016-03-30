Presidents of Kazakhstan, EC discuss wide range of issues in Brussels

BRUSSELS-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels today, the Akorda's press service reports.

At the meeting the sides discussed the ways of strengthening political, commercial and economic ties between Kazakhstan and the European Union. Nursultan Nazarbayev and Jean-Claude Juncker also talked over the international agenda, including the issues of regional cooperation in the Central Asian region.

Additionally, the two leaders held a joint press briefing for mass media in the Belgian capital.

At the press briefing the Kazakh President pointed out that our country has been cooperating with the EU for the past 23 years. "Today Kazakhstan is the only post-Soviet state to sign the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement with the EU," Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed.

The Head of State also recalled the latest snap parliamentary elections held in Kazakhstan on March 20: "Nearly 1,000 international observers monitored the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan and confirmed the elections were carried out based on the principles of democracy, freedom and competitiveness."

While speaking at the press briefing Nursultan Nazarbayev invited the EU member states to participate in the upcoming EXPO 2017 in Astana and support the establishment of the Astana International Financial Center.

The Kazakh leader also noted that during the negotiations with the EC President they touched upon a wide range of issues, including visa issues and further bilateral cooperation.

Jean-Claude Juncker, in turn, expressed hope for further development of commercial and economic cooperation. "The European Union is one of the most important partners of Kazakhstan," he emphasized.

He also said that the EU counts on Kazakhstan's peacemaking impact since the country is an important player in the regional processes.

