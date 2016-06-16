Presidents of Kazakhstan, Guinea meet for first time in Saint Petersburg

SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with President of Guinea Alfa Condé on the sidelines of the 20th Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) today, the Akorda's press service reports.

At the meeting the two leaders discussed prospects of establishing bilateral relations in political, economic and cultural spheres. Utmost attention was paid to the international agenda and joint work within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).



President Nazarbayev stressed it is symbolic that their first meeting had coincided with the holy month of Ramadan.



"Our country has attained independence 25 years ago and we are only starting to cooperate with African countries. The presidents of Senegal and Rwanda have recently paid visits to Kazakhstan. I am convinced that long distance between Kazakhstan and Guinea won't interfere with close cooperation between our countries," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



President Condé, in turn, thanked his Kazakhstani counterpart for the meeting and expressed hope for further development of bilateral relations.