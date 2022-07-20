Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan hold informal meeting

CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM – An informal meeting of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev took place in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the press service of the Kazakh Head of State.

The Central Asian leaders discussed the current state of and prospects for the development of mutual interaction between the countries, exchanged views on a number of issues of regional agenda during a cruise on Lake Issyk-Kul.



