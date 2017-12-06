Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan discuss bilateral coop over the phone

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State held a telephone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbai Jeenbekov, the press service of Akorda reports.

During the talks initiated by the Kyrgyz side, the heads of state discussed the most pressing issues of the bilateral cooperation and the regional agenda.

The presidents of the two countries highlighted the importance of the consistent implementation of the Roadmap signed by the two governments in Astana on December 2 this year.

In this respect, the President of Kyrgyzstan thanked the Head of State for discontinuing the tightened border control and switching to the routine regime on the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border.

Nursultan Nazarbayev and Sooronbai Jeenbekov also discussed the schedule of the forthcoming meetings including the Kyrgyz President's visit to Kazakhstan