Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan hold talks in narrow format

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked his Kyrgyz counterpart President Sadyr Japarov for an invitation to visit Bishkek, Kazinform cites the president’s official Telegram channel BORT N°1.

During the bilateral talks in the Kyrgyz capital, President Tokayev noted that the official visit to Bishkek is of paramount importance as it is bound to cement strategic partnership and give a powerful impulse to further cooperation between the two nations.

The Head of State stressed that there is no doubt that Kyrgyzstan is the closest country for Kazakhstan in all respects.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev went on to add that this year marks 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. During that period ‘the horizons of cooperation have expanded and our friendship has grown stronger’.

The Kazakh leader emphasized that Bishkek and Nur-Sultan have managed to establish a political dialogue based on mutual trust at all levels, adding that Kazakhstan enjoys such close bond only with Kyrgyzstan.

For his part, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for accepting the invitation to visit Kyrgyzstan and was confident that the bilateral talks will greatly contribute to the development of bilateral cooperation.

He commended the fraternal relations between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, pointing out that the ties are developing in the spirit of virtuous friendship.

During the meeting in narrow format, the sides touched upon a wide spectrum of issues of Kazakh-Kyrgyz strategic partnership paying utmost attention to the expansion of ties in political, trade and economic, and cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as the regional agenda.