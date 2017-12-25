Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan meet in Akorda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov, who arrived in Astana on an official visit, started negotiations in Akorda, Kazinform correspondent reports from Akorda.

"This is the second time we meet after your election as the President of Kyrgyzstan. (...) Let your official visit to Kazakhstan, arranged at my invitation, be productive for the future friendship of the two countries. We have been waiting for you, we are glad to meet you. Kazakhstan is ready to solve all the issues raised. We are working in the setting of 26 years of independence. I personally have never said any bad things about Kyrgyzstan and have never taken any action to the detriment of Kyrgyzstan. Because we come and leave, whereas the neighboring countries remain. They existed before us. The goal of each generation is to pass down the friendship ties to the next generation. Therefore, welcome. The people elected you, I congratulate you [on that]," Nursultan Nazarbayev said while meeting in the Akorda residence in a narrow format.

For his part, Sooronbay Jeenbekov expressed profound gratitude to Nursultan Nazarbayev for the invitation. "Coming off the plane, we were warmly welcomed. We felt it. When I was elected the President, you sent a very warm congratulation to me and, taking this opportunity, I express my gratitude to you. You are our aksakal, brother. This year marks the 25th Anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between our countries. 20 years have passed since we signed the Agreement on eternal friendship. This visit coincides with these jubilees," the President of Kyrgyzstan said during the meeting.





As Kazinform reported before , Sooronbay Jeenbekov is in Astana for an official visit. Besides, the press service of the Kyrgyz President reported that the leaders of the two nations are expected to discuss the current issues of bilateral partnership, as well as cooperation within the EAEU in an extended format. A number of documents will be signed as the result of Sooronbay Jeenbekov's visit to Astana, and the two presidents are also expected to issue a joint statement.