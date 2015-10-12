Presidents of Kazakhstan, Russia to discuss economic cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Russia Vladimir Putin is set to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on October 15, the Akorda's press service reports. Putin and his Kazakhstani counterpart President Nursultan Nazarbayev will discuss commercial and economic

cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia both in bilateral format and within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU). Issues of regional security and international agenda will be touched upon as well. On October 16, Kazakhstan will chair the CIS Council of Heads of State. Participants of the meeting will table a range of issues, including joint fight on terrorism, ensuring security, cooperation between CIS force authorities and more.