Presidents of Kazakhstan, Serbia discuss bilateral coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Serbia Tomislav Nikolić, Akorda press service informed.

The sides discussed the relevant issues of the bilateral interaction.

The two countries’ leaders expressed satisfaction with the course of implementation of the agreements concluded during the Kazakh President’s official visit to Belgrade on August 23-25, 2016.

T. Nikolić highly spoke of the reforms on political and economic modernization of Kazakhstan conducted under the leadership of N.Nazarbayev.

Both presidents confirmed readiness for further strengthening of the friendly Kazakh-Serbian relations.

The conversation was initiated by Serbia.