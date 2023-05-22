Presidents of Kazakhstan, Singapore hold talks in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held bilateral talks with his counterpart President of Singapore Halimah Yacob who is paying a state visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

Ahead of the top-level talks, the Singaporean President was solemnly greeted at a special ceremony in the Akorda presidential residence in the Kazakh capital.

During the talks, the sides discussed in detail the state and prospects of the development of Kazakhstan-Singapore relations, paying utmost attention to strengthening of political dialogue, deepening of trade and economic cooperation and expanding cultural and humanitarian ties.

While greeting Halimah Yacob, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the Kazakh side is honored that the Singaporean leader chose Kazakhstan as the first country in Central Asia to visit. He called her state visit to Kazakhstan a milestone event that will open a new page in mutually profitable cooperation.

The Head of State went on to emphasize that Kazakhstan is firmly committed to further cementing ties with Singapore as the two countries marked 30 years of diplomatic relations in March. Throughout the years, according to President Tokayev, Kazakhstan and Singapore have established trust-based dialogue and active inter-parliamentary ties.

It was noted that trade, economic and investment partnership takes central stage in Kazakhstan-Singapore bilateral relations. There are over 140 Singaporean companies and joint ventures operating in Kazakhstan.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev the total volume of the Singaporean investment into Kazakhstan’s economy has exceeded $1,4 billion. Despite economic tremors and coronavirus pandemic, the volume of two-way trade reached $2 billion last year.

For her part, Halimah Yacob expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the invitation and warm reception, commending the level of political dialogue and mutually profitable partnership between Kazakhstan and Singapore.

The Singapore President said Kazakhstan is a valuable partner in Central Asia, pointing out its leading role in the region. President Yacob underlined that the Graduate School of Public Policy of Nazarbayev University and the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy need to further step up strategic partnership.

The sides discussed prospects of mutually profitable cooperation with the Trans-Caspian International Transport corridor, the One Road, One Belt initiative, international agenda, and more.