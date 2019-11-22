Presidents of Kazakhstan, Switzerland holds joint press conference

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Following negotiations in the Akorda presidential residence, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the Swiss Confederation Ueli Maurer held joint press conference, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

Having commended President Maurer’s contribution to the development of bilateral relations, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the talks were held in the atmosphere of mutual understanding and trust.

President Tokayev said that the two countries share common stance on the issues of regional and global agenda, including the settlement of the Syrian conflict, reminding that the Kazakh capital is the venue for the International Meeting on the Settlement of the Syrian conflict.

The Kazakh President revealed that currently the Swiss Confederation is the third largest investor of Kazakhstan’s economy and is among top 10 largest trade partners of the country. «Over the past 15 years volume of the Swiss investment has exceeded $24 billion. Based on the results of the last year the two-way trade has exceeded $3 billion,» the President of Kazakhstan added.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, several joint Kazakh-Swiss projects in the sphere of mechanical engineering, chemical and food industry, transport and logistics, tourism and environment, look quite promising.

Utmost attention was paid to the prospects for cooperation between the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) and Switzerland’s financial sector.

Tokayev reiterated Kazakhstan’s readiness to help Swiss investors interested in opening joint production in Kazakhstan and exporting end-products to the neighboring markets.

The President of the Swiss Confederation, in turn, lauded gradual development of relations between the countries, especially in the political and economic areas.

Ueli Maurer also noted Kazakhstan’s important geostrategic location and emphasized its role in the implementation of the One Belt, One Road initiative. In his words, Kazakhstan will continue to be a bridge between Asian and Europe.

He further suggested strengthening cooperation in the spheres of technology, services, and culture.

Maurer also urged to establish a direct flight linking Zurich and Nur-Sultan to bring the Swiss and Kazakh people closer.