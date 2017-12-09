Presidents of Kazakhstan, Turkey hold telephone conversation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev had a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the press service of Akorda reports.

During the talks, the leaders of the countries considered the aspects of the current bilateral cooperation and the regional agenda. In particular, the sides exchanged views on the issues regarding the extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which will be held in Istanbul on December 13 this year, upon the initiative of Turkey.

Besides, the heads of state discussed the schedule of the forthcoming meetings and the issues related to the further strengthening of the relations between the two countries.

The conversation was initiated by the Turkish side.