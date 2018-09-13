Presidents of Kazakhstan, Turkey holding talks in Ankara

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - President of Turkey Recept Tayyip Erdogan greeted his Kazakhstani counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev at the Presidential Complex in Ankara today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

After the solemn greeting ceremony, the Kazakh and Turkish leaders held talks in the narrow format. It is expected that during the meeting, the sides will discuss the problems of bilateral cooperation and regional agenda. Erdogan and Nazarbayev will also touch upon the pressing issues of economic cooperation between Ankara and Astana.







After the talks the presidents will hold a press conference.



Afterwards, they will participate in the 3rd session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting.



Kazakhstan established diplomatic relations with Turkey on March 2, 1992. Turkey is the key strategic, economic and investment partner of Kazakhstan. In 1992, volume of two-way trade made $30 million. Presently, it stands at $2 billion.

