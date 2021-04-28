Presidents of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan talk over the phone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with his Turkmen counterpart President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The presidents of the neighboring countries exchanged views on the prospects of development of the Kazakh-Turkmen multi-faceted cooperation, strengthening friendship and strategic partnership between the two nations.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized Kazakhstan’s readiness to further develop multilateral ties with Turkmenistan in the interests of the peoples.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, in turn, said Kazakhstan is the main partner of Turkmenistan in Central Asia.

The sides went on to reiterate their readiness to join Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan’s efforts with a view of stepping up the volume of mutual trade as well as implementing joint projects in the sphere of industry, agriculture, energy, transport, and logistics.

They also agreed to hold a session of the Intergovernmental Commission this year which will give an additional impulse to bilateral cooperation.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow invited Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Turkmenistan in order to discuss relevant issues of bilateral cooperation and sign important agreements.

President Tokayev also expressed his deep condolences to Turkmen leader over the demise of his father.