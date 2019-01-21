Presidents of Kazakhstan, Zimbabwe holding talks in Akorda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit, Kazinform reports.

The distinguished guest was greeted by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in the Akorda presidential residence. After the official greeting ceremony, the heads of state commenced the bilateral negotiations. Nazarbayev and Mnangagwa are expected to hold joint press conference afterwards.



It is worth mentioning that this is the first visit of Emmerson Mnangagwa to Kazakhstan. He has been serving as the Zimbabwe's President since November 24, 2017.









