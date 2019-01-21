EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:25, 21 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Presidents of Kazakhstan, Zimbabwe holding talks in Akorda

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit, Kazinform reports.

    The distinguished guest was greeted by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in the Akorda presidential residence. After the official greeting ceremony, the heads of state commenced the bilateral negotiations. Nazarbayev and Mnangagwa are expected to hold joint press conference afterwards.

    It is worth mentioning that this is the first visit of Emmerson Mnangagwa to Kazakhstan. He has been serving as the Zimbabwe's President since November 24, 2017.

    null

    null

    null
    null

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!