Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Heads of foreign countries offer their congratulations on the occasion of Nauryz holiday to Kazakh Leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform cites Akorda.

In his congratulatory letter, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that alongside its long history, Nauryz reflects the shared customs and values of Kazakh and Uzbek peoples in its philosophical content.

«I'm deeply convinced that our mutual cooperation based on good-neighborly relations will further expand according to the common interests of our nations, and the further strengthening of high-level mutual ties will contribute to greater strategic partnership and allied relations,» reads the Uzbek President's letter.

Kyrgyz Head of State Sadyr Japarov wished the fraternal Kazakh people kindness and happiness on the occasion of Nauryz.

«Let the multifaceted relations between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan based on the common spiritual values and friendship as well as strategic partnership develop consistently through our common efforts,» wrote the Kyzgyz President.

In his congratulatory letter, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon wished his Kazakh counterpart health and new accomplishments, and peace, well-being, and prosperity to Kazakhstanis.

«I'm convinced that our countries will further expand and develop friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation as part of the strategic partnership,» reads his letter.

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev stressed that Nauryz is a valuable contribution of our people to world culture.

«The holiday is a symbol of mutual understanding, friendship, and solidarity. I believe that by the will of our people, we will further continue mutual efforts on maintaining and strengthening Azerbaijani-Kazakh friendly relations and partnership,» reads the letter from the Azeri leader.

Presidents of Turkmenistan, Iran, and Georgia, as well as Turksoi Secretary-General also sent their congratulations to the Kazakh President.