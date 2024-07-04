President’s TV and Radio Complex and “People's Daily” expand cooperation in information sector

In Astana, within the framework of the state visit of the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping to the Republic of Kazakhstan, the President’s TV and Radio Complex of Kazakhstan and the leading Chinese publication “People's Daily” signed a Memorandum of cooperation and mutual understanding, reports Kazinform News Agency correspondent.

The document was signed by the heads of the two major media organizations of Kazakhstan and China.

The parties agreed on close collaboration in covering and promoting significant national and regional events, joint production of informational content, journalist support, and experience exchange.

“The development of professional ties between the media of Kazakhstan and China is built on principles of mutual respect, assistance, and friendship, confirming the high level of strategic cooperation between our countries,” noted Director of the President’s TV and Radio Complex of Kazakhstan Raushan Kazhibayeva.

In the near future, the parties plan to launch a series of joint media projects aimed at development in the cultural-humanitarian and economic sectors.

Background Information:

The President’s TV and Radio Complex is a full-cycle Kazakhstani media company that includes the following: Jibek Joly TV channel, Silk Way and Silk Way Cinema TV channels, Kazinform International News Agency, and the Documentary Film Center.

“People's Daily” is a Chinese daily newspaper published in 13 languages worldwide. The publication employs over a thousand journalists, with correspondent offices in 70 countries. It has been in print since June 15, 1948.