Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex, MNU inaugurate International Journalism School in Astana

A ceremony of inauguration of the International Journalism School took place at the Maqsut Narikbayev University in Astana, Kazinform reports.

Advisor and Press Secretary of Kazakh President Berik Uali, Director General of the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex Raushan Kazhibayeva, U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan Daniel Rosenblum and German Ambassador to Kazakhstan Monika Iwersen attended the ceremony.

The unique educational project has been implemented together with the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan for the purpose of training creative and technical professionals for Kazakhstani mass media.

201 students were admitted this year to the school, 20 of which became the recipients of the grants of the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex and Dara President’s Initiatives Fund.

Photo: Kazinform

Press-Secretary of the President Berik Uali noted that the project will contribute to training world-class professionals.

“I am confident that the International Journalism School will open great future opportunities for students’ professional growth. 70 percent of subjects are taught here in English, and 30 percent in Kazakh and Russian. It is a strong project for teaching and broadening the horizons of students at the international level,” he said.

The programme for future journalists is based on the best world practices applied in Columbia University, Berkeley University, Princeton University, and City University of London.

“The rapid changes that the entire world is experiencing today set tougher requirements to professional journalism. You need to be able to process, analyze, filter and critically comprehend a large amount of information. We should enable the journalists of a new generation, our future colleagues, to gain up-to-date knowledge and skills to work in different formats,” said Director General of the President’s TV and Radio Complex Raushan Kazhibayeva.

Photo: Kazinform

The students will be able to obtain hands-on knowledge on Jibek Joly TV Channel, Kazinform International News Agency, and Documentary Films Center. The teachers here are the graduates of Columbia University, University of Cambridge, New York Film Academy, Mississippi Valley State University and Michigan State University USA.

“Journalism education does not stay stagnant. We want to actively develop education processes, implement modern educational technologies, like master classes, multimedia practice, roundtable meetings, press conferences,” said CEO of Maqsut Narikbayev University Talgat Narikbayev.

According to Majilis deputy Askhat Aimagambetov, who teaches Political Science at the MNU, the opening of the International Journalism School proves that the university makes a huge contribution to the development of Kazakhstan and civil community.

Photo: Kazinform

As MNU Provost Sergey Pen said, the new programme combines all the aspects of a journalist’s work on content production in a unified production cycle.

“We have opened a unique space for shooting video materials in various formats, including podcasts and news reports. We ensured immediate transfer of video content to the mixing console, through which it can be transferred both to the broadcast and to the editing laboratory, where the student can edit it, mix it, add apply special effects or subtitles,” said Sergey Pen.

Photo: Kazinform

The joint project of the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex and Maqsut Narikbayev University is the first one in the country aimed at support and professional development of a talented youth, formation of a journalistic corps, meeting modern communicative demands of society and state.