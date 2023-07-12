Presight and Astana City Administration sign MoU to drive digital transformation and economic growth

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Presight, the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by artificial intelligence and based in Abu Dhabi, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Astana City Administration in Kazakhstan, WAM reports.

Aimed at contributing to Astana's development as a thriving hub of innovation and economic prosperity, the MoU was signed between Erlan Bekmurzayev, Deputy Mayor of Astana, and Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, during the Forum of Mayors that took place as part of Astana’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

Under the agreement, the Astana City Administration and Presight will work closely together and leverage advanced digital technologies to further the dialogue in city environment digitalization, focusing on key areas such as smart traffic management, smart city utility management, and smart energy management.

«The signing of this memorandum of understanding represents a significant milestone in the strategic partnership between the Astana City Administration and Presight,» said Zhenis Kassymbek, Governor of Astana. «This collaboration represents a step forward in the pursuit of a smart, sustainable, and connected city, and today we join forces to implement innovative solutions that will transform the city's infrastructure and services.»

Speaking about the collaboration, Thomas Pramotedham said: «We are delighted to enter into this MoU with the Astana City Administration which will lead to the deployment of world-leading big data analytics and smart city solutions. By combining our expertise in digital city planning with the visionary leadership of Astana, we are confident that together we can drive sustainable growth, foster innovation, and improve the overall quality of life for all residents of Astana.»

Presight’s smart city solutions empowers governments, city planners and local municipality administrators with big data analytics capabilities to improve the services offered to residents. These include tourist journey and spend analytics, healthcare digitization, city-wide traffic optimization and retail insights.

Presight has previously had success in deploying similar smart city solutions as the smart city solutions provider for Expo 2020 Dubai. Larger in size than the Principality of Monaco, the Vatican City or Disneyland Resort in California, Expo 2020 Dubai witnessed more than 120,000 visitors and over 6,500 vehicles every day. The integration of Presight smart sensors, video analytics, big data, digital twins, and AI capabilities – all seamlessly deployed on a secure cloud infrastructure – helped Expo 2020 Dubai achieve operational intelligence success and set a benchmark for smart city management.