Press briefing on implementation of state-of-the-nation address to be held Sept 30

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A press briefing on measures to implement the recent state-of-the-nation address by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is scheduled to take place at the press center of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan on September 30 at 3:00 pm, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

Addressing the press briefing will be Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, Minister of Agriculture Erbol Karashukeyev, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Beibut Atamkulov and Minister of Energy Magzum Mirzagaliyev.

The press briefing will be aired live by Khabar 24 TV channel as well as via primeminister.kz website and official social media accounts.

Please send your questions to [email protected] through 4:00 pm September 29.