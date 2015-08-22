Press conference dedicated to 550th anniversary of Kazakh Khanate took place in Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Turkey held a conference dedicated to the 550 anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate. Public figures, analytics and representatives of the leading Turkish mass media agencies took part in the event.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkey Zhanseit Tuimebayev noted that the territory of Kazakhstan was historically the land where the routes and ways of development of different civilizations and intercrossed.

Z. Tuimebayev informed about the importance of celebration of the 550 anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate. It plays a significant part in understanding of the history by the people of the country.

As the press service of the Embassy informed, the experts expressed their interest in the history of Kazakhstan and noted that it would be important to unite the efforts for studying the history of cultural traditions of Kazakhstan.

A photograph exhibition including a chronicle of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Turkey and other key events in Kazakhstan was held within the framework of the conference.