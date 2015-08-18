Press secretary of Almaty city mayor quits

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Press secretary of akim (mayor) of Almaty city Aibar Olzhayev has resigned, the Almaty city administration confirms.

"I am immensely thankful to Akhmetzhan Yessimov [former mayor of Almaty city] for his trust in me. I've learnt a lot working under his guidance. I am sure that his extensive expertise will help organize and hold the upcoming International specialized exhibition "EXPO-2017" in Astana at the highest level. I would like to wish new Almaty mayor Bauyrzhan Baibek success and good health," Mr. Olzhayev said commenting on his resignation. In September 2015, Mr. Olzhayev is expected to take up a new post.