TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:59, 19 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Press secretary of Kazakh Energy Minister named

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nurlybek Zhenisbek has been appointed as a head of the press service, a press secretary of the Energy Minister of Kazakhstan, the ministry's press service reports.

    Born in 1988, he is a graduate of the Abai National Teacher's Training University, has Master's degree in International Relations, the Russian Presidential Academy of the National Economy and Public Administration.

    In 2017 he worked as a press secretary of the Kazakh Labour and Social Protection Minister.

