Press Secretary of Kazakh President joins #Abai175 challenge

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Berik Uali, Press Secretary of the Kazakh President, joined #Abai175 challenge and recited the poem ‘Auelde Bir Suyk Muz – Akyl Zerek.’

Berik Uali passed the challenge to famous Abai researcher, 90-year-old Mekemtas Myrzakhmetov, prominent statesman and public activist Amangeldy aga Aitaly, Alash researcher Turssyn aga Zhurtbay, his friend Taubazhan and all those interested in Abai’s works.



