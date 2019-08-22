EN
    17:35, 22 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Press Secretary of Kazakh President joins #Abai175 challenge

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Berik Uali, Press Secretary of the Kazakh President, joined #Abai175 challenge and recited the poem ‘Auelde Bir Suyk Muz – Akyl Zerek.’

    Berik Uali passed the challenge to famous Abai researcher, 90-year-old Mekemtas Myrzakhmetov, prominent statesman and public activist Amangeldy aga Aitaly, Alash researcher Turssyn aga Zhurtbay, his friend Taubazhan and all those interested in Abai’s works.



    Culture
