Press Secretary of Nursultan Nazarbayev: Kazakhstan to keep implementing all strategic development programmes

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will keep implementing all the strategic development programmes launched during the presidency of the Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev. Press Secretary of the First President of Kazakhstan Aidos Ukibay said it in an exclusive interview with Russia's TASS Agency, Kazinform reports.

"At the recent meetings held with the Central Office of Nur Otan Party and Security Council, Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted that the country would continue implementing all the strategic development programmes. Special attention was given to social initiatives outlined at the Party's Congress. It should be noted that improving the wellbeing of the population and ensuring prosperity of Kazakhstan will always remain a priority area in the activity of the Chairman of the Security Council and Nur Otan Party Nursultan Nazarbayev" said Ukibay.

He stressed that further steps of the Leader of the Nation would be aimed at solution of these tasks namely.



Answering the question regarding succession of power in the country, the Press Secretary noted that 'the current President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is the person who has a rich life experience and core public administration skills.'



"Throughout his career, Mr. Tokayev has proved to be an effective manager who has demonstrated great results in all the areas he was engaged in. It should be pointed out that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was not appointed as Kazakhstan's President. He assumed the office of the President in accordance with the Constitution and proceeded to the implementation of the country's strategic development course set by the Leader of the Nation," explained he.



He reminded that many renowned politicians emphasized an inextricable link between Kazakhstan's success and Nursultan Nazarbayev. "President of Russia Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed regret over his decision to resign. Meanwhile, Nursultan Nazarbayev remains the First President of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation. His status and rights are clearly stipulated in the Law ‘On the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan," said Aidos Ukibay.



"By virtue of his historical mission, the Leader of the Nation has a right to address the nation, governmental authorities and officials and outline initiatives on important issues of state-building process. Besides, Nursultan Nazarbayev is entitled to address the parliament and participate in governmental meetings. It should be emphasized that foreign and domestic policy initiatives are coordinated by First President of Kazakhstan as well," he noted and added that one should note the growing role of the Security Council including in solution of the issues of foreign and domestic policy of the country.







Photo:old.aikyn.kz