Press Service of President launches official Facebook page AkordaBaspasoz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A spokesman for President Dauren Abayev has commented on changing the format of the work in the social network Facebook.

According to his words, October 23 the press office of the President is launching a new Facebook official page - AkordaBaspasoz. Information materials will be published in the official language. This will allow Kazakh-speaking users in the country and abroad to receive relevant information on the activities of the Head of State. However, the content of the current page AkordaPress was moved to Russian-language mode.