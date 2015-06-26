EN
    19:19, 26 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Prestige of People&#39;s Assembly of Kazakhstan on the rise

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On the threshold of the Day of communication and information workers, journalists and experts of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan have gathered at the Palace of Independence in Astana on Friday, June 26.

    At the meeting, Vice Chairman and head of the Secretariat of the People's Assembly Yeraly Tugzhanov commended the assembly's role in the society. "The assembly's prestige, based on the recent poll, has grown by 85%. This is a wonderful result. It proves that the model of accord and unity proposed by President Nursultan Nazarbayev works. But one should not forget that the assembly has a lot of work ahead within the framework of the National Plan "100 specific steps"," he told participants of the meeting. After detailed discussion of the tasks that the assembly faces, there was held an awarding ceremony of the best journalists of republican and regional mass media.

