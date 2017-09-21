Prevention of religious extremism discussed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A republican conference "Role of public institutions in prevention of religious extremism and terrorism" was held in Kazakhstan's capital Astana today within the framework of the State program on countering religious extremism and terrorism for 2013-2017, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Ministry for Religious Affairs and Civil Society.

In total, more than 120 people took part in the conference, including representatives of state bodies, NGOs involved in preventing extremism and rehabilitation of persons affected by destructive religious movements, and public organizations.





Majilis deputy Bakytbek Smagul, deputy head of the Secretariat of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Yerbol Shauenov were invited to speak at the event.

The participants discussed why and how people, especially youth get involved in destructive religious groups. And the representatives of rehabilitation and counseling centers shared their experience of preventive work with members of destructive religious groups.