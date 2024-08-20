Preventive flood bypass channel under construction in Akmola region

Akim of the Akmola region, Marat Akhmetzhanov, inspected the construction of a bypass channel in Koyandy village in the Akmola region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the region’s akimat, the project will facilitate the diversion of up to 70% of melt and field water from the forest-steppe areas into the Koyandy reservoir, which will reduce the flooding risk in the spring season.

QazaqCityStroy LLP is building a drainage channel around the settlement as part of the social responsibility of the business. To date, about 1 km of work has been completed, including geodesy, channel construction and excavation. The construction project involves 15 units of equipment and about 20 people.

Analysis of the flood period showed that 27 settlements in Tselinograd district are in the risk zone. In total, 345 preventive measures are planned, including 32 in Tselinograd district, such as the reinforcement of protective ramparts, the installation of culverts and the arrangement of channels.