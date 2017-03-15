Price of oil exported by Kazakhstan increases

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The price of oil exported by Kazakhstan increased by 12.4 percent in January 2016, Kazakh Committee on Statistics said.

Prices of coal exported by the country increased by 12.1 percent in the reporting period, ferroalloy - by 10.9 percent, zinc - by 4.2 percent, lead -3.5 percent, ores of ferrous and non-ferrous metals - 2.9 percent, cotton - by 1.4 percent, Kazinform refers to Trend.az .

Meanwhile prices for exported aluminum decreased by 1.7 percent, barley - by 3 percent, grain - by 2.5 percent.



In total, prices of goods exported by Kazakhstan increased by 8.6 percent in January 2017.



Prices of goods imported by Kazakhstan increased by 0.8 percent during the reporting period.