    15:50, 22 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Prices for agricultural products to rise due to petrol prices growth

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The prices rise for petrol will affect the prices for agricultural products, Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Asylzhan Mamytbekov told at the CCS press conference today.

    "The petrol prices rise will affect the prices for agricultural products because they include the transportation expenses. Obviously, it is going to have its effect," A. Mamytbekov said.

    Besides, he stressed that the petrol prices rise will not affect the harvesting campaign.

    "The prices for diesel fuel remained the same, thus it will not affect the harvesting campaign," A. Mamytbekov said.

    Economy Ministry of Agriculture News
