Prices for cars can grow in Kazakhstan - A. Lavrentyev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The prices for cars can increase in Kazakhstan, president of the Group of Automobile Companies AllurGroup Andrey Lavrentyev told in a short interview to journalists during the 3rd Forum of Machine Builders of Kazakhstan.

"The prices for cars will definitely grow. However, we have many cars with fixed prices. On the other hand, the prices for Kazakhstani cars will be increased in accordance with the changing exchange rate of tenge. It does not mean that the exchange rate fluctuated by 50-60% and the prices grew by the same percentage. We have a part of the process localized and thus fixed in tenge, so the prices rise will not include this part of the process. We control companies, monitor the market, consider the complaints of our customers," A. Lavrentyev said.

Besides, he refuted the information that some car dealers of the country sell cars based on 270 tenge to a US dollar exchange rate.

"Yesterday, there was the information that some car dealers of the country were selling cars based on 270 tenge to a US dollar exchange rate. Well, imported cars can be sold at this price but the cars that produced in Kazakhstan cannot be sold at this price," he noted.