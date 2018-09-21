Prices for cars increase in Kazakhstan

BAKU. KAZINFORM The average cost of a passenger car in Kazakhstan for the first eight months amounted to 8,429,926 tenge, which exceeds last year's figures by 7 percent, the Union of Automobile Industry Enterprises of Kazakhstan "KazAvtoProm" said in a statement Sept. 21.

During the reporting period, people in Kazakhstan purchased 36,191 new cars in the amount of 304.6 billion tenge, Trend reports.

In January-August, more than a third of buyers (37.1 percent) preferred cars with the price not exceeding five million tenge. Of these, 19.7 percent or 7,146 units were the cars priced from 3.5 to 5 million tenge (less by 6 percent compared to last year).

The cars worth up to 3.5 million tenge are no less popular among the residents of the country. According to the results of eight months of this year, their sales reached 6,294 units (17.4 percent), but their share decreased by 3.3 percent over the year.

Some 21.3 percent of vehicles (7,700 units) in the price range from five to seven million tenge have been sold.

Some 14.8 percent of buyers (5,348 units) made a choice in favor of cars worth from seven to ten million tenge, which is less compared to the same period last year by 1.3 percent.

The segments of business (10-15 million tenge) and premium class (over 15 million tenge) took 16.1 percent (5,822 units) and 10.7 percent (3,881 units) of the primary sales market, respectively.

The total share of the vehicles with the price exceeding 10 million tenge has increased by 6.9 percent and now exceeds a quarter of the primary market (26.8 percent). The sales growth is associated with the modernization of the affordable line of business class sedans.

The majority of positions in the ranking of the most affordable passenger car models falls to the share of the vehicles offered by Kazakh automakers, the message reads.

The official exchange rate of tenge on September 21 is 359 KZT / USD.