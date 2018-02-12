Prices for industrial production increase in Kazakhstan
Last month, producer prices in the manufacturing industry rose by 2.6 percent and in mining - 0.4 percent, trend.az reports.
The prices for industrial products went up by 0.9 percent and production services - 6.3 percent.
During the reporting period, prices for coal went up by 6 percent, diesel fuel - 1.4 percent, fuel oil - 0.7 percent, oil, gasoline and metal ore - 0.3 percent, and prices for liquefied propane and butane fell by 0.3 percent .
The increase in prices was recorded over ferroalloys - by 16.4 percent, ferrous metals - 3.5 percent, lead - 1.1 percent, while prices decreased by 3.4 percent for aluminum, zinc - 2.3 percent, precious metals - 2 percent, copper by 0.5 percent.
The rise in producer prices was observed for tea by 2.2 percent, vegetable oil - 1.9 percent, dairy products - 1.1 percent, rice - 0.5 percent, while decrease was recorded for wheat flour by 2.2 percent , cereals - 1.4 percent, sugar - 1.2 percent.
The inflation rate in Kazakhstan in 2017 was 7.1 percent. Prices for foodstuffs for the past year increased by 6.5 percent, non-food products - 8.9 percent and paid services - 5.9 percent.
The National Bank of Kazakhstan forecasts a decrease in inflation in 2018 to 5-7 percent.