Prices for some food products decreased - Kazakh Ministry of National Economy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - There was a decrease in prices of some food products in August this year, according to the Committee on Statistics of Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"We observed the decline in prices for rice by 1.5%, pasta - by 1.4%, meat - by 1.3%, poultry - by 0.9%, dairy products - by 0.4%," the report says.

In addition, the prices of manufacturers of industrial products decreased by 2% in August 2015.

"In August, prices in the mining industry decreased by 3.3%, manufacturing - by 0.6%. Prices for manufactured goods were lower by 2.4%, production services - 2.1% higher," the agency informs.

Last month there was decrease in prices for gas condensate by 11.4%, natural gas - by 10%, oil - by 3%, liquefied propane and butane - by 1.4%, their increase - for diesel fuel by 1.7%, metal ores - 0.9%.

Aluminum prices were lower by 6.4%, precious metals - by 5%, lead - by 4.1%, copper - by 4%, zinc - by 3.8%.