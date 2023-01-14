EN
    14:58, 14 January 2023

    Prices, tariffs in Kyrgyzstan rise almost by 15% in 2022

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM In January-December 2022 (compared to December of the previous year), the increase in consumer prices and tariffs in the whole republic amounted to 14.7%, Baktybek Kudaibergenov, Chairman of the National Statistical Committee said, Kabar reports.

    He said that at the same time, prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products increased by 24.4%, food products and non-alcoholic beverages - by 15.8%, non-food products - by 12.7% and tariffs for services provided to the population - by 9%.

    He noted that an increase in consumer prices and tariffs in January-December of the past year (compared to December of the previous year) was observed in all regions of the republic.


    Kyrgyzstan
