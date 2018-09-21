Pricey new iPhones make debut in Japan

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Pricier and bigger new iPhone models made their market debut in Japan on Friday, with the country's three leading mobile carriers starting sales of the XS Max and the XS that have faster processors and feature better battery life and improved camera functions.

Although it has been 10 years since iPhone hit Japan, the high-tech smartphone launch days continue to see long lines formed by eager buyers at retail outlets from early morning, KYODO NEWS reports.



The XS Max with a 6.5-inch screen, the largest display ever in an iPhone, and the XS with a 5.8-inch screen, both of which have a high-end organic light-emitting diode display, will retail for 124,800 yen ($1,120) and 112,800 yen, respectively.

The more affordable XR with a 6.1-inch liquid crystal display, which will be available in six colors including blue and yellow, will cost 84,800 yen and go on sale on Oct. 26.

The iPhone is the dominant smartphone in Japan, enjoying roughly a 50 percent market share in the country, one of the biggest in the world.