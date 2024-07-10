Primary housing prices surge in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has observed 2.2% rise in primary housing prices and 1% increase in secondary housing prices within the past 12 months. Compared to last June, rental housing prices increased by 5.2%, Kazinform News Agency learned from the National Statistics Bureau.

In regional breakdown, prices for primary housing soared by 9.5% in Aktobe region, by 7.2% - in Taldykorgan and by 7.1% - in Kyzylorda. As for secondary housing, the biggest rise is observed in Taldykorgan (28.1%), Karaganda (24.6%), Zhezkazgan (22.6%) and in Petropavlovsk (22.5%).

The number of real estate purchase agreements reached 32,943 in June 2024. Of them, 8,058 are individual houses and 24,885 are apartments.

Compared to May 2024 (31,071), the number of deals rose by 6%. The biggest share of deals was registered in Almaty – 5,937 (18%), Astana – 4,812 (14.6%) and in Karaganda region – 2,716 (8.2%). The fewest number of deals (342 - 1%) was recorded in Ulytau region.