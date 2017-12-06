Prime Minister awards top businesses

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At a solemn ceremony in Astana, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev awarded the top Kazakhstani business Altyn Sapa prizes, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In The Best Production Enterprise category, the prizes were scooped by RauanNalko LLP from Atyrau region, Kaskor-Mashzavod JSC from Mangistau region, and AVAGRO LLP from North Kazakhstan region.

The best consumer goods-producing enterprises of this year are Almaty Product LLP from Almaty, Zharkent Starch Plant LLP from Almaty region, and Planta LLP from South Kazakhstan region.

The Best service companies are LLP Mediker Industrial from Astana, LLP NGO Defectoscopy from Karaganda region, and LLP Schoolbus from Astana.

Since 2015 the Altyn Sapa and The Best Goods of Kazakhstan are organized by the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan Atameken.



The annual President's award Altyn sapa is aimed at recognizing significant results in the field of quality of products or services, ensuring their safety, as well as for the introduction of high-quality methods of quality management.