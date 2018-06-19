EN
    10:30, 19 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Prime Minister condoles with family of teen who died in train derailment

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During today's meeting of the Government, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the teenager who died as a result of the passenger train derailment in Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    It is to be recalled that eight cars of the passenger train en route from Astana to Almaty derailed in Shu district of Zhambyl region. As a result, 14 people were injured, and a teenager died. A 48-year-old resident of Astana is still in the district hospital. The authorities have already instituted criminal proceedings over the incident. The investigation is under control of the Chief Transport Prosecutor's Office.

