    13:08, 28 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Prime Minister congratulates journalists on professional holiday

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov congratulated journalists and media workers on their professional holiday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «I cordially congratulate you on your professional holiday. In my opinion, journalism is not just a profession, but it’s a vocation. There are no outsiders in journalism. We wish you creative and professional success,» Alikhan Smailov said addressing the journalists at the Cabinet’s press center.

    Later, during the Governmental meeting, the Prime Minister thanked journalists for fruitful cooperation and civil responsibility.

    «I am confident that our joint efforts will help make the Government’s work more transparent and more efficient and meet the essential needs of the society. I wish you successfully implement new ideas and plans,» the Prime Minister said.

    The Day of Mass Media Workers in Kazakhstan was established in 2019 as per the presidential instruction.


