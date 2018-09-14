Prime Minister discusses personnel training issues in Pavlodar

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As part of the working visit to Pavlodar region, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has visited today the regional college of non-ferrous metallurgy, where he got acquainted with the level of training of the industry specialists and also held a meeting on the issues of training highly-qualified workers for a new model of industrialization, Kazinform has learned from primeminister.kz.

Pavlodar region, being a large industrial hub of Kazakhstan, especially needs highly qualified personnel. As noted by the Head of Education Department of Pavlodar region D. Bolatkhanuly, a special project to train personnel in the metallurgical industry has been under implementation since 2017. At the premises of the aluminum plant, the most promising workers are developing into future managers. So the enterprise forms a personnel reserve that will replace the older generation of specialists. In addition, educational institutions in the region work closely with local enterprises. Students undergo dual industrial training that facilitates further employment.



The Prime Minister inspected the laboratory and training classes, the technical and production base. The college trains turners, locksmiths, electric gas welders, electricians for the metallurgical industry, etc. Starting the third year, students already work in production.

In 2017, the college trained 163 specialists. Employment of graduates is 97.3%. On the basis of the college of non-ferrous metallurgy, the Competence Center for the metallurgical industry will be created.



Bakytzhan Sagintayev also got familiar with the living conditions of youth in the Students' House. Director of the college A. Boldashevsky reported that the building was put into operation in November 2017 and is designed for 200 people. For students, all the necessary conditions, including an equipped gym and a hall for choreography, have been created.

Having inspected the college and the Students' House, Sagintayev held a meeting on the issues of training skilled workers for a new model of industrial industrialization with the participation of rectors of universities, heads of colleges and enterprises of the region, students.

At the meeting, the attendees discussed topical issues of professional training of technical professions, retraining of workers taking into account the development of digitalization, increasing the prestige of colleges, and the current state and prospects of the development of the labor market amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Participants of the meeting noted that for the development of the country's economy, in addition to building new plants and attracting investments, it is necessary to train qualified personnel. One of the most effective mechanisms for involving young people in the real economy is technical and vocational education.

As the Governor of the Pavlodar Region B. Bakauov reported, the region represents a diversified industrial complex. In the near future, it is planned to implement 14 major investment projects, which will create more than 4,000 new jobs.

"In accordance with the order of the Head of State, the process of modernization of the TVE system has been started in the region. This will train effective and competitive specialists. Today, 17,000 young people have the opportunity to study free of charge for technical and vocational education," the Governor of the region said.

According to him, a dual system of education is being implemented in 45 colleges of the region for 46 specialties. Agreements on cooperation are concluded with the enterprises of the region. The amount of study time allocated for training directly in the enterprise has been increased to 80%. At the same time, as part of the modernization of the vocational education system, work is underway to transfer colleges to trust management. As Bakauov stressed, several tasks are accomplished: attraction of the real sector of the economy to education, preservation, and augmentation of the base and infrastructure of colleges.

Representatives of relevant ministries also made comments during the meeting. Minister of Education and Science Yerlan Sagadiev reported on the development of the education system, including through academic freedom of universities, profiling colleges and the development of the dual training system. In turn, the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Madina Abylkassymova spoke on the management of labor.



"We began, on the instructions of the Head of State, to develop integrated roadmaps for the management of labor flows. Now the work is going on with the large enterprises of the country. In the Pavlodar region cards were signed with 19 enterprises, about 9 enterprises of the region are already planning to modernize production," said the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

Representatives of large enterprises also spoke during the meeting. President of Aluminum of Kazakhstan JSC R. Romanov spoke about the training and employment of young people at the enterprise. Director of the Krasnoarmeysky Agrarian and Technical College S. Dzhartybayev spoke about priority directions of training specialists in agriculture. Head of the Krasnoarmeysky Agrarian and Technical College A. Polyakov, Deputy Director General for Social Issues of the Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant A. Imantayev spoke about cooperation with colleges in the framework of the dual training system.

Graduates of the Pavlodar college of nonferrous metallurgy T. Kulemshatov and A. Magovyanov shared their opinion and experience of internship within the framework of the vocational education program.



Head of the Office of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development A. Preimanis commented on the investment attractiveness of enterprises that implement the vocational education system.