Prime Minister discusses target indicators for 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held today a meeting on achieving the 2018 target indicators as to transport and logistics, tourism, investment attraction, and taxation, according to primeminister.kz.

At the meeting, Minister for Investments and Development Zhenis Kassymbek reported on intensifying efforts to improve investment climate, and the work done in the transport and logistics sector.

The attendees discussed the issues on increasing the tax collection rate mentioned by Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov, development of domestic and inbound tourism, and tourism infrastructure outlined in the report of Minister of Culture and Sports Arystanbek Mukhamediuly.