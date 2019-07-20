Prime Minister gives start to Together – Clean Kazakhstan campaign

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin gave a start to ‘Together - Clean Kazakhstan’ ecological campaign. More than 1,200 people including members of the Cabinet, representatives of government and public organizations, diplomatic corps, local authorities, students participated in cleaning the Koyandy Water Reservoir.

Welcoming the campaign participants, the Head of the Government pointed out the importance of the event and called the governors of regions, ecological activists, youth organizations and volunteers to support this initiative.

«I am confident that this action will gain a widespread support across the country. ‘Together – Clean Kazakhstan’ campaign will enable us to improve the environmental situation in Kazakhstan,» said Prime Minister Askar Mamin.