Prime Minister in Pavlodar: Industry 4.0 is under way in Kazakhstan

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Head of the Government Bakytzhan Sagintayev has paid a working visit to Ekibastuz and Pavlodar, where he inspected the strategic industrial facilities and inspected the housing construction, Kazinform correspondent reports.

First, the Prime Minister checked the development of the tourist cluster in Bayanaul district, visiting the state national nature park. Then, Bakytzhan Sagintayev visited LLP "KAZ Minerals Bozshakol", which mines and extracts copper ore. The enterprise was designed to extract 30 million tons of ore per year, to produce 100,000 tons of copper concentrates 120,000 ounces of gold concentrates within the first 10 years. 1,032 people work here. Today, the biggest crushing machine in the world operates here. According to the company's managers, such a facility is capable of extracting a train with ore within an hour.

"While designing this enterprise, they built up the latest technologies," the Kazakh Prime Minister highlighted, "That is, today we can say about Bozshakol that Industry 4.0 is now working in our country.".

In Ekibastuz, Bakytzhan Sagintayev visited the plant for railway axles manufacturing and wheel sets assembling, R.W.S. Wheelset LLP. Its owners spent nearly KZT 12 billion for the enterprise and intend to manufacture 32,000 railway axles and 10,000 wheel sets every year.

The head of the government saw the work of the facility for production of railroad wheels, LLP "Prommashkomplekt", which is designed to provide the national company "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" and railway industry enterprises with components for trains, and ultimately - to accomplish the Government's import substitution program and to increase exports of Kazakhstan-made products. The project is included in the Industrialization Map of the country. Now, 90 percent of the required equipment has already been delivered to the company. KZT 44,1 billion have been disbursed since the beginning of the project.