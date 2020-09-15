Prime Minister instructs to enhance monitoring of new technology penetration

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Enhanced monitoring of the penetration of new technologies in production processes has been tasked by Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin at the government session held today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the session, the PM pointed out to the intense competition for the declining foreign demand, which, according to him, could be tackled by the amount and competitiveness of value added, quality and range of products.

The Prime Minister called for continuous monitoring and lookout for opportunities to increase the country’s production potential. In particular, Mamin outlined that the country should be ready for the accelerating trend in new technologies penetration in production processes.

He instructed the Industry Ministry to work out additional measures to trigger implementation of innovative technologies in enterprises, while the Digitalization Ministry was tasked to enhance the monitoring of the penetration of new technologies in production processes, in particular such technologies as robots and AI.